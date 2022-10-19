WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Piston Automotive, a leading hub in the automotive manufacturing industry, is planning to expand its footprint in Wentzville.

The company is investing more than $10 million into a new location with hopes to increase production in automotive manufacturing and assembly supply. The new site, announced Tuesday, will create 204 jobs in the Wentzville area.

Piston Automotive is a leading assembler of complex modules for automotive interior, exterior, electrification, powertrain, and chassis. Headquartered in Redford, Michigan, the company employs more than 1,000 people and its revenue exceeds $2 billion.

“We’re excited Piston Automotive is expanding and look forward to its contributions to our state’s automotive sector,” said Governor Mike Parson. “As the home of a thriving General Motors’ facility, Wentzville is already a leading hub for automotive manufacturing. Piston Automotive’s new location will bring even more jobs and further strengthen Missouri’s leading manufacturing industry.”

“We are thrilled to be opening a second facility in the great state of Missouri and building our new team from the Wentzville community,” said Bob Holloway, President of Piston Automotive. “Our new Wentzville location is an exciting strategic milestone in our organization that provides a solid foundation to successfully launch our new General Motors products and supporting our growth at Piston Automotive.”

Piston Automotive planned for expansion with help through the Missouri Works program, a resource that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.