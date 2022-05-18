MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A pizza takeout place in Maplewood is offering customers the option to scarf on its popular pies on a new patio!

Pizza Champ opened in January offering New York-style pizza right out the oven – but there was no dine-in option. At just 800 square feet, the pizzeria shares space with Shared by Side Project Brewing Co. and thus could not fit tables and chairs indoors.

The owners of both businesses partnered to open a patio for beer and pizza lovers alike. Customers can still make online and drive-thru orders at both Pizza Champ and Shared.

Pizza Champ is open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays.