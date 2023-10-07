ST. LOUIS – Three suspects carjacked a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint Friday evening in north St. Louis and remain on the run.

The carjacking happened around 10 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Nassau Drive in the city’s Baden neighborhood.

When the pizza delivery driver arrived, he called the number associated with the order and didn’t get an answer. While attempting to call again, three armed suspects approached his car and ordered him out of the vehicle.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, complied with orders, and the three suspects took off in his 2022 Honda Accord. Also inside the car was the victim’s iPhone, his wallet and a Nintendo Switch gaming console.

Police learned of the carjacked vehicle and quickly pursued it along Riverview Boulevard, but lost sight of it some point after the group entered St. Louis County. Police later found the car unoccupied in the 1900 block of Hildred Avenue near Jennings.

No significant injuries were reported from the incident, and no arrests have been made as of Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.