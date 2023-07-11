ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a pizza delivery driver was robbed Monday afternoon in south St. Louis.

The robbery happened around 4 p.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.

Investigators say the victim, a 46-year-old man, was fulfilling a delivery to the location. When he arrived, he called a number listed with the order. Two suspects then approached him. One held him at gunpoint while the other stole the pizzas.

Police did not report any other items stolen or any significant injuries. The suspects, both believed to be around 18-20 years old, reportedly took off with the pizza in a late-model gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.