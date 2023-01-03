ST. LOUIS – Mark your calendars. If you’re looking to plan ahead for a bucket-list concert in 2023, the St. Louis area has plenty of options for you.

FOX 2 has compiled a list of several top artists and bands paying a visit to St. Louis this year. Indoors and outdoors, the upcoming slate features many big names and award-winning talents from lots of genres.

Take a look for your next potential concert:

BUSCH STADIUM

June 17 – Luke Combs

July 7 – Morgan Wallen

CHAIFETZ ARENA

Feb. 4 – The Judds

March 5 – Muse

March 22 – The Killers

DOME AT AMERICA’S CENTER

Nov. 3 – Metallica

ENTERPRISE CENTER

March 18 – TobyMac

April 14 – Kane Brown

April 25 – Lizzo

April 30 – Janet Jackson

May 20 – Thomas Rhett

July 30 – Paramore

FACTORY (CHESTERFIELD)

Jan. 21 – Boyz II Men

Feb. 8 – Anthrax

April 15 – Joanne Shaw Taylor

FOREST PARK

Aug. 26-27 – Bands/Artists TBD

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE (MARYLAND HEIGHTS)

June 4 – Shania Twain

June 20 – Matchbox Twenty

July 19 – Foreigner

Aug. 17 – Lynyrd Skynyrd

PAGEANT

Jan. 28 – New Found Glory

March 2 – Highly Suspect

March 5 – Crash Test Dummies

March 7 – Elle King

March 16 – Shwayze

March 25 – Nick Cannon

STIFEL THEATRE

March 26 – Toto

April 21-22 – John Mellencamp