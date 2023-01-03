ST. LOUIS – Mark your calendars. If you’re looking to plan ahead for a bucket-list concert in 2023, the St. Louis area has plenty of options for you.

FOX 2 has compiled a list of several top artists and bands paying a visit to St. Louis this year. Indoors and outdoors, the upcoming slate features many big names and award-winning talents from lots of genres.

Take a look for your next potential concert:

BUSCH STADIUM

  • June 17 – Luke Combs
  • July 7 – Morgan Wallen

CHAIFETZ ARENA

  • Feb. 4 – The Judds
  • March 5 – Muse
  • March 22 – The Killers

DOME AT AMERICA’S CENTER

  • Nov. 3 – Metallica

ENTERPRISE CENTER

  • March 18 – TobyMac
  • April 14 – Kane Brown
  • April 25 – Lizzo
  • April 30 – Janet Jackson
  • May 20 – Thomas Rhett
  • July 30 – Paramore

FACTORY (CHESTERFIELD)

  • Jan. 21 – Boyz II Men
  • Feb. 8 – Anthrax
  • April 15 – Joanne Shaw Taylor

FOREST PARK

  • Aug. 26-27 – Bands/Artists TBD

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE (MARYLAND HEIGHTS)

  • June 4 – Shania Twain
  • June 20 – Matchbox Twenty
  • July 19 – Foreigner
  • Aug. 17 – Lynyrd Skynyrd

PAGEANT

  • Jan. 28 – New Found Glory
  • March 2 – Highly Suspect
  • March 5 – Crash Test Dummies
  • March 7 – Elle King
  • March 16 – Shwayze
  • March 25 – Nick Cannon

STIFEL THEATRE

  • March 26 – Toto
  • April 21-22 – John Mellencamp