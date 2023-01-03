ST. LOUIS – Mark your calendars. If you’re looking to plan ahead for a bucket-list concert in 2023, the St. Louis area has plenty of options for you.
FOX 2 has compiled a list of several top artists and bands paying a visit to St. Louis this year. Indoors and outdoors, the upcoming slate features many big names and award-winning talents from lots of genres.
Take a look for your next potential concert:
- June 17 – Luke Combs
- July 7 – Morgan Wallen
- Feb. 4 – The Judds
- March 5 – Muse
- March 22 – The Killers
- Nov. 3 – Metallica
- March 18 – TobyMac
- April 14 – Kane Brown
- April 25 – Lizzo
- April 30 – Janet Jackson
- May 20 – Thomas Rhett
- July 30 – Paramore
- Jan. 21 – Boyz II Men
- Feb. 8 – Anthrax
- April 15 – Joanne Shaw Taylor
- Aug. 26-27 – Bands/Artists TBD
HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE (MARYLAND HEIGHTS)
- June 4 – Shania Twain
- June 20 – Matchbox Twenty
- July 19 – Foreigner
- Aug. 17 – Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Jan. 28 – New Found Glory
- March 2 – Highly Suspect
- March 5 – Crash Test Dummies
- March 7 – Elle King
- March 16 – Shwayze
- March 25 – Nick Cannon
- March 26 – Toto
- April 21-22 – John Mellencamp