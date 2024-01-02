ST. LOUIS – Mark your calendars. If you’re looking to plan ahead for a bucket-list concert in 2024, the St. Louis area has plenty of options for you.

FOX 2 has compiled a list of several top artists and bands paying a visit to St. Louis this year. Indoors and outdoors, the upcoming slate features many big names and award-winning talents from lots of genres.

Take a look at these options for your next potential concert:

BUSCH STADIUM

  • July 6 – Def Leppard and Journey

CHAIFETZ ARENA

  • Feb. 10 – Parker McCollum
  • Feb. 18 – Tyrese and Anthony Hamilton
  • March 1 – Keyisha Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim and K. Michelle
  • April 6 – Zac Brown Band
  • April 27 – Greta Van Fleet

DOME AT AMERICA’S CENTER

  • Aug. 10 – P!NK

ENTERPRISE CENTER

  • Feb. 6 – Eagles
  • March 12 – Olivia Rodrigo
  • March 22 – Tim McGraw
  • May 2/3 – Zach Bryan
  • July 6 – AJR
  • Aug. 10 – blink-182

FACTORY (CHESTERFIELD)

  • Feb. 17 – Band of Horses
  • Feb. 26 – Dropkick Murphys
  • March 1 – Three Dog Night
  • April 2 – Steve Hackett
  • April 4 – Wheeler Walker Jr.

FOREST PARK

  • Sept. 28-29 – Evolution Festival – Bands/Artists TBD

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE (MARYLAND HEIGHTS)

  • June 1 – Hootie & The Blowfish
  • June 18 – Styx and Foreigner
  • June 22 – New Kids On The Block
  • July 10 – Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago
  • July 23 – Alanis Morisette
  • July 30 – Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • Aug. 2 – Thirty Seconds To Mars
  • Aug. 9 – Creed
  • Aug. 15 – Green Day
  • Aug. 31 – Sammy Hagar

PAGEANT

  • Jan. 18 – Wade Bowen
  • Jan. 19 – Big Head Todd and The Monsters
  • Jan. 25 – A Flock of Seagulls and Strangelove
  • Jan. 27 – We The Kings
  • Feb. 15 – Plain White T’s
  • March 10 – Jenny Lewis
  • March 21 – Adam Ant
  • June 15 – Taking Back Sunday

STIFEL THEATRE

  • March 29 – 16th Annual Gateway Blues Festival
  • April 13-14 – Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Concert
  • June 20 – Lady A