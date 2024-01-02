ST. LOUIS – Mark your calendars. If you’re looking to plan ahead for a bucket-list concert in 2024, the St. Louis area has plenty of options for you.

FOX 2 has compiled a list of several top artists and bands paying a visit to St. Louis this year. Indoors and outdoors, the upcoming slate features many big names and award-winning talents from lots of genres.

Take a look at these options for your next potential concert:

BUSCH STADIUM

July 6 – Def Leppard and Journey

CHAIFETZ ARENA

Feb. 10 – Parker McCollum

Feb. 18 – Tyrese and Anthony Hamilton

March 1 – Keyisha Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim and K. Michelle

April 6 – Zac Brown Band

April 27 – Greta Van Fleet

DOME AT AMERICA’S CENTER

Aug. 10 – P!NK

ENTERPRISE CENTER

Feb. 6 – Eagles

March 12 – Olivia Rodrigo

March 22 – Tim McGraw

May 2/3 – Zach Bryan

July 6 – AJR

Aug. 10 – blink-182

FACTORY (CHESTERFIELD)

Feb. 17 – Band of Horses

Feb. 26 – Dropkick Murphys

March 1 – Three Dog Night

April 2 – Steve Hackett

April 4 – Wheeler Walker Jr.

FOREST PARK

Sept. 28-29 – Evolution Festival – Bands/Artists TBD

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE (MARYLAND HEIGHTS)

June 1 – Hootie & The Blowfish

June 18 – Styx and Foreigner

June 22 – New Kids On The Block

July 10 – Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago

July 23 – Alanis Morisette

July 30 – Red Hot Chili Peppers

Aug. 2 – Thirty Seconds To Mars

Aug. 9 – Creed

Aug. 15 – Green Day

Aug. 31 – Sammy Hagar

PAGEANT

Jan. 18 – Wade Bowen

Jan. 19 – Big Head Todd and The Monsters

Jan. 25 – A Flock of Seagulls and Strangelove

Jan. 27 – We The Kings

Feb. 15 – Plain White T’s

March 10 – Jenny Lewis

March 21 – Adam Ant

June 15 – Taking Back Sunday

STIFEL THEATRE

March 29 – 16th Annual Gateway Blues Festival

April 13-14 – Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Concert

June 20 – Lady A