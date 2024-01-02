ST. LOUIS – Mark your calendars. If you’re looking to plan ahead for a bucket-list concert in 2024, the St. Louis area has plenty of options for you.
FOX 2 has compiled a list of several top artists and bands paying a visit to St. Louis this year. Indoors and outdoors, the upcoming slate features many big names and award-winning talents from lots of genres.
Take a look at these options for your next potential concert:
- July 6 – Def Leppard and Journey
- Feb. 10 – Parker McCollum
- Feb. 18 – Tyrese and Anthony Hamilton
- March 1 – Keyisha Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim and K. Michelle
- April 6 – Zac Brown Band
- April 27 – Greta Van Fleet
- Aug. 10 – P!NK
- Feb. 6 – Eagles
- March 12 – Olivia Rodrigo
- March 22 – Tim McGraw
- May 2/3 – Zach Bryan
- July 6 – AJR
- Aug. 10 – blink-182
- Feb. 17 – Band of Horses
- Feb. 26 – Dropkick Murphys
- March 1 – Three Dog Night
- April 2 – Steve Hackett
- April 4 – Wheeler Walker Jr.
- Sept. 28-29 – Evolution Festival – Bands/Artists TBD
HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE (MARYLAND HEIGHTS)
- June 1 – Hootie & The Blowfish
- June 18 – Styx and Foreigner
- June 22 – New Kids On The Block
- July 10 – Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago
- July 23 – Alanis Morisette
- July 30 – Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Aug. 2 – Thirty Seconds To Mars
- Aug. 9 – Creed
- Aug. 15 – Green Day
- Aug. 31 – Sammy Hagar
- Jan. 18 – Wade Bowen
- Jan. 19 – Big Head Todd and The Monsters
- Jan. 25 – A Flock of Seagulls and Strangelove
- Jan. 27 – We The Kings
- Feb. 15 – Plain White T’s
- March 10 – Jenny Lewis
- March 21 – Adam Ant
- June 15 – Taking Back Sunday
- March 29 – 16th Annual Gateway Blues Festival
- April 13-14 – Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Concert
- June 20 – Lady A