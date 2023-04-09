SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A plane flying near Springfield had to conduct an emergency landing due to engine failure.

According to Kent Boyd, the public information and marketing manager for the Springfield-Branson National Airport, a distress call came in around 10:00 a.m. this morning from a plane that was flying with only one of its two engines.

At 10:30 a.m., the plane was able to safely land at the Springfield-Branson National Airport with no reported injuries.

Reportedly, it was an American Airlines airplane.

Springfield first responders were called to the scene.

Boyd said they are still investigating where the plane was flying from, the destination, and the cause of engine failure.

