Plane crashes in Iowa and kills two people during flight to Missouri

Missouri
Posted: / Updated:

The FAA has released an initial report on the plane crash Wednesday that killed two people in northern Muscatine County.

It simply states that the “aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances in a field.”

The plane with tail number N2801T was believed to be traveling from Michigan to Missouri when it lost contact with the Quad Cities International Airport.

It happened near the intersection of Iowa Highway 38 and 170th Street — just north of Muscatine.

The fixed-wing, single-engine Piper Cherokee was owned by God Speed Aviation, LLC, and had been in service since March 1972.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News