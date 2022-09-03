ST. LOUIS – Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which operates abortion clinics in Missouri and three other states, will close doors temporarily starting Saturday.

President Emily Wales announced the decision Friday via Twitter, which marks the first time Planned Parenthood clinics in the Great Plains region will take a break spanning at least one week. Clinics in Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma are expected to reopen on Sept. 12.

Wales said the one-week break would allow overworked staff to “unwind, look inward, and prepare for what’s next,” though her statement did not clarify what the closure meant for any possible scheduled appointments during the break.

“As a general rule, we do all we can to stagger health center closings. We know how strained the family planning networks are in all four states we serve, and we know the abortion access crisis means patients need every provider option they have right now,” said Wales. “But we also know that the past year has been brutal for our staff. The never-ending push to do more, stay later, and sacrifice personal time and self-care isn’t sustainable. Our teams have been dealing with trauma just like the rest of the country.”

Missouri banned elective abortions on June 24 shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years.

In the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, Planned Parenthood recently launched a new abortion rights campaign known as Brands Against Bans, a campaign through which local businesses can support access to health care and reduce the social stigma of abortion.