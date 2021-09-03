Plans in the works to revitialize North Central Community

ST. LOUIS– Plans are in the works to revitalize the North Central community in St. Louis. It includes the Vandeventer and Covenant Blu Grand Center neighborhoods.

The plan should receive final adoption by the city of St. Louis later this year.

The community’s vision statement is that by 2040, the North Central Community will be a whole, healthy, and vibrant community.

The Hodiamont Greenway will be a central feature of the community with development happening along its path.

There are 10 focus areas for the North Central Community Urban Design Plan:

Partner with & leverage institutional anchors Grow the Grand Center Arts District Create a wellness district around Cochran VA Medical Center. Infill & strengthen community shopping centers Establish a neighborhood centeraround enhanced community amenities Revitalize Delmar as a residential boulevard and linear park Build small residential parks as a framework for new infill housing Develop Dr. MLK Drive and connect to north to The Ville Infill new housing along the Hodiamont Greenway linear park Rehab and infill neighborhood housing with a variety of house types on safe, beautiful streets

A website for the plan says the key asset is the members of the community. Other assets are the schools, churches, institutions, and organizations in the community.

You can look at the entire plan on the city of St. Louis’ website.