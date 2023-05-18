O’FALLON, Mo. – Plans for a large-scale entertainment complex in O’Fallon, one with visions of a burger stand and go-kart track, are no longer in the works.

Carl’s Drive-In, a burger joint that has served the St. Louis region for more than 60 years, announced plans last year to build the complex. Plans for the proposed venue were also approved by the O’Fallon City Council.

David Kraemer, owner of the Carl’s Drive-In franchise, tells FOX 2 the plan for the complex is “dead,” though he declined to comment further.

Initially, the complex was proposed near Highway DD and an exit off of Highway 40. Carl’s Drive-In had teamed up with SkyView Partners, LLC, a St. Louis-based amusement ride supplier, to plan non-restaurant elements, like the go-kart racetrack and a giant slide.

FOX 2 has reached out to a SkyView Partners, LLC communications spokesperson for comment, though has not yet heard back.