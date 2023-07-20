CLAYTON, Mo. – It was the one-time headquarters for 7-Up in downtown Clayton, but the long-vacant structure has a new fate. The old building is being torn down.

The building was the former home of the World Trade Center, part of the St. Louis Partnership, the economic development agency for St. Louis County and City.

However, with the costs of renovations not being feasible and the building not having a fire sprinkler system, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the best decision was the property’s potential for downtown Clayton.

“St. Louis County has sold the old 7-Up headquarters in Clayton,” he said. “It’s been in our possession for about 50 years or so, hasn’t been used for about 10. We sold it for a higher and better use for $3.8 million to a real estate company here in Clayton.”

A new 11-story residential building along 121 South and a grass lot at 111 South Meramec are expected to be built, with 300 apartments on the property.

“Pending approval from the city of Clayton, it has to go through the zoning process for approval and to meet the Clayton standards,” Page said. “But everyone recognizes the need for more residential housing in Clayton, and at least conceptually, this sounds like a pretty good idea.”

Some county offices have been in this building for almost 40 years. Page said it will probably take a year to take down the building and for new construction, once approved, to begin. He also stated that the $3.8 million will be used to balance the St. Louis County budget.

“Well, it’s important for St. Louis County to look at all their assets, and really, the ones that aren’t serving a purpose, we need to get rid of them,” Page said. “This is a building that is really in the way. It’s not being used for its highest and best use at all. This will put it back in use and will look a lot better in Clayton, and the site will be a lot better than an empty, dangerous building.”