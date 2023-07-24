ST. LOUIS – Reverend Larry Rice says he wants to reopen the New Life Evangelistic Center. It has been closed for the last six years after numerous building code violations and overcrowding at the shelter.

“We want to be a church open from 8:30 to 4:30 daily, providing a wide variety of services to everyone and anyone who are homeless,” Rice said.

In March 2017, the City of St. Louis revoked the shelter’s permit due to over-occupancy and building code violations. The Board of Building Appeals upheld that decision.

Rice said he has spent thousands of dollars on upgrades and is asking the city to allow him to reopen the basement, first and second floors.

In the future, he said he hopes to provide internet service to help people find jobs, a free store, and showers. Rice also wants to bring in outside agencies to provide a “holistic approach” to the homeless.

On Monday, he and his staff gave a tour of some of the building’s repairs. Rice said they’ve spent thousands of dollars adhering to city regulations.

“We agreed to seal off the third, fourth, and fifth floor where we have bunk beds and beds up there,” he said. “We agreed to seal that off, meaning we will not get an occupancy permit from the city until they come in and see that it’s sealed off and no one is going to go up there for shelter.”

If the St. Louis Board of Building Appeals rejects his bid, Rice said he plans to file a federal lawsuit against the city.

Nick Dunne, a spokesperson for the St. Louis Mayor’s Office, said their office had no comment.