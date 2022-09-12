View of Midwestern front yard in spring; blooming trees in foreground; ranch style house behind trees; blue sky in background

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Fall is a great time to plant trees, shrubs, grasses, and wildflowers. It’s also the best time to be thinking about incorporating native plants into your garden and landscape

Starting Thursday the Missouri Invasive Plant Council will be promoting information about the types of trees that are native to Missouri, as well as planting tips and tricks to help give your new tree a great start at a new life.

Gardeners and shoppers can search the plant database to try and plan their yards better. They have over 300 native plants for landscaping benefitting local wildlife, stabilizing streams, and other purposes.