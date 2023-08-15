ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Several military memorial plaques were stolen from Jefferson Barracks in South County.

This happened at the Veteran’s Memorial Amphitheater at Jefferson Barracks Park just off Bagby Road. Two plaques were originally reported stolen, but as of Tuesday morning, all five plaques for the different military branches are missing. It’s unclear whether county workers took the other three down as a precaution.

St. Louis County Police shared that the investigation into this case is ongoing.

St. Louis County officials released photos from the spots where two of the plaques were taken from the amphitheater on Monday. County officials also shared another picture where a memorial plaque dedicated to the Wagner Electric employees who gave their lives during World War II was also stolen.

A bench plaque for the veterans of the Battle of the Bulge was also taken from the area. Authorities told FOX 2 that St. Louis County park workers noticed the plaques missing Monday around 11:00 a.m. That is when they called the county police, and the investigation started.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page released a statement reading, “Jefferson Barracks Park is more than just a recreation area; it’s a place that honors military service, veterans, and their families. We are saddened that someone would deface memorials dedicated to those who made the supreme sacrifice for our country.”

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call 911 or St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.