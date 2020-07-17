Players, parents, and coaches thrown for a loss after COVID-19 decision by Sam Page

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Parents, players, and coaches are calling foul on St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page after Thursday’s COVID-19 related decision.

Beginning Monday, youth athletic games will no longer take place because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“This is a trend that’s dangerous in our country. It’s dangerous in our community,” Page said.

The county executive said more and more young people ages 10 to 19 are becoming infected with COVID.

“The activities that surround youth sports, they are fertile grounds for transmission,” Page said.

There won’t be any more sports competition and teams can practice as long as there are no more than 10 people present. Spectators are not allowed.

Dan Buck, president of POWERplex, said 1,300 young athletes pass through his facility every week and not one has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“There is simply not a COVID problem within the youth sports industry that we can see,” he said.

Buck said he also surveyed 13 youth sports organizations that represent 16,000 athletes.

“The total number of cases came to three,” he said. “That’s a not an epidemic; that’s not a problem.”

Page said the trend in the number of cases has to improve for at least 14 days before youth sports can begin again.