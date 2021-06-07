Playscape opens at Forest Park

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis has flipped the switch to summer heat and humidity. Fortunately, this comes as a new playground opens in Forest Park.

The Albrecht Nature Playscape opened earlier this month, bringing a cool spot for kids to play amid summer heat. The 17-acre playground offers nine distinctive activity areas, with sand, rocks, willow tunnels, boulders, and water pumps to keep cool.

It doesn’t look like your standard playground with slides and monkey bars, which is intentional. The idea is to let kids connect with nature and explore in a more environmentally-friendly setting.

Luckily for those visiting amid heat and humidity, there’s also water pumps to stay cool, along with trees providing shade on sunny days.

The Playscape has already become a regular spot for some parkgoers.

You can see a map of the Playscape area and get more information on Forest Park’s newest attraction at ForestParkForever.org/Playscape.