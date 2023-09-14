ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man agrees to a plea deal in the carjacking death of a Desmet High School football coach in 2017.

30-year-old Kurt Wallace pleaded guilty in federal court to several charges linked to the shooting death of coach Jaz Granderson. Wallace admits to four carjackings, including the one where he shot Granderson. He’s the seventh person convicted of the crimes.

As part of the plea deal, both sides agree to recommend a sentence of 60 years in federal prison. Wallace’s sentencing is set for December 12.