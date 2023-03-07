ST. LOUIS – A man charged with the 2020 murder of a St. Louis couple has pleaded guilty after reaching a deal with prosecutors.

Clarence White III, 43, and Kelly Maddock, 39, were found shot to death on May 21, 2020, inside their apartment in the 4400 block of Maffitt Avenue, located in The Ville neighborhood.

Homicide detectives arrested Demariol Byrd for the murders.

Byrd, 40, had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other counts, but prosecutors in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office amended them to reduced charges in exchange for a guilty plea.

Court records show the judge in Byrd’s case sanctioned the state on two occasions for failure to turn over evidence to the defense attorney ahead of prior trial dates. The judge also denied defense motions to dismiss the case outright over claims of violating Byrd’s right to a speedy trial.

On Tuesday, Byrd pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, and unlawful gun possession.

A St. Louis Circuit Court judge accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Byrd to 15 years in prison.

At present, Byrd is serving a 61-month federal sentence for drug and gun charges.