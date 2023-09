ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis City sheriff’s deputy, charged with second-degree murder, has a plea hearing scheduled Friday.

A grand jury indicted James Buchanan for the shooting death of William Burgess in July 2020. Investigators say Buchanan saw Burgess carjack someone. He chased the stolen truck until it crashed, then chased Burgess into an alley, where he shot and killed him.

Buchanan had been scheduled to go on trial last Monday, but the trial was canceled.