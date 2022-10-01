ST. LOUIS – Did you happen to find a loose prosthetic leg at Pusha T’s concert at The Pageant on Friday night? The rapper hopes one fan gets reunited with one he claims he lost at the show.

A fan who identifies as Mitchell on Twitter with the handle @endeylive tagged Pusha T in a tweet and mentioned he lost an important possession. “i lost my prosthetic leg at your stl show, still had fun tho,” he writes via Twitter.

Pusha T then responded to his fan with the following message via Twitter: “We gotta find that man…if you were at the STL show and know where my guy’s prosthetic leg is…pls hand it over.” The tweet has generated thousands of interactions since Saturday morning.

Many followers tried reaching out to the fan, one who even asked him how he got home without a leg. “I hopped,” Mitchell replied in light of the situation.

FOX 2 reached out to The Pageant box office, but has not yet confirmed whether a report was filed over the missing leg or if it has been found.

Pusha T is currently on tour after releasing his latest album “It’s Almost Dry” in April. St. Louis is one of more than 30 stops amid his ongoing tour.