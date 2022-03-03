Poetry, literary magazine helping St. Louis students express themselves

ST. LOUIS — In the Tower Grove East neighborhood, a group of students is meeting to exchange the things that have been on their minds.

“We work around the whole classroom,” said student Saniyah Smith. “We have each one of the students in the classroom will read each other’s stories and give them feedback that might help.”

It’s a collaborative process as they put together a literary magazine and bring to life the things they’ve had inside while stuck indoors over the last few years.

“Started out in CVPA, and this year it’s expanded to have editors from Collegiate and CVPA working together over the course of a year,” said Lizzy Petersen, director of Outside Literary Magazine. “They publish one issue online, and they do a print issue with Central Print, and all year they’re figuring out how to publish a magazine a magazine, market a magazine and throw an event.”

What began at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Biosciences has expanded into a literary magazine run entirely by high school teenagers in St. Louis’ public schools.

“It started out as a poetry and art club, and I wasn’t too into poetry myself,” said student Lynden McAllister. “I like writing short stories. But when I heard about it, it was only this year until they renamed it as a literary magazine, and I was like that’s different I want in.”

“It is very much an outlet,” said Kacy Seals Shahid, principal of Central Visual & Performing Arts High School. “They can express themselves through the written word and visual expression. For some of them, they may be described as introverts if you see them in the hallway. But when you read their poetry and see the visual with the poetry, they’re making it. It is a big message.”

“I think the pandemic has definitely brought some vulnerability out of people that we might not have seen if the pandemic had not happened,” said student art editor Lucy Watson.

This is the sixth year that outside literary magazine has come to life.

“I joined this club because I was interested in doing some editing stuff and working on the magazine with a team,” said Yeayoung Lee, student web editor. “I needed to work on my communication skills and building confidence and get myself out there more.”

The next issue is set to be released in April when you can read how they harnessed their creativity and funneled it into a collection of poems, stories, and ideas.