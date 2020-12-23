Poinsettia Giveaway: Growing Green spreads holiday cheer to health care workers

ST. LOUIS – To acknowledge those fighting the spread of COVID this holiday season, Growing Green donated 1,000 poinsettias to health care workers.

The local company wanted to give back to those who have given so much.

The handout lasted only about an hour as employees came quickly. The workers were thankful for the generous gift.

The administration said it was rewarding to see the workers get a brief break.

Kelly Baumer with SSM Health said it feels good to help bring joy and hope during the holiday season.

