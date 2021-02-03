Point system now in effect for Main Street businesses after officers injured during weekend violence

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles City Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said the city is putting its point system back into place to try and control the late-night behavior that has turned violent on some nights. The point system was in place but relaxed due to the coronavirus.

This comes a little more than a week after Mayor Borgmeyer announced the city would enforce an existing zoning law that would not allow nightclubs to operate.

There has been one full weekend since Borgmeyer’s announcement. He said Friday night went smooth but Saturday saw large crowds.

The mayor said about 80 percent of establishments deserve an A+ for following the rules.

“The other 20 percent needs to come into compliance and we will take whatever actions necessary to make that happen. As I said before, St. Charles will be safe,” Borgmeyer said.

If an establishment gets 6 points in a year span, they are subject to being reprimanded and, if it continues, they could get their license revoked.

Saturday night, St. Charles City Police called in extra help from St. Charles County and St. Peters.

“We had several thousand cars that came into S. Main almost instantaneously, they had left an event in St. Louis City and came straight out here,” St. Charles City Interim Police Chief Ray Juengst said.

He said officers dealt with two fights that sent one officer to the hospital with an injured knee and hurt two other officers. The officer sent to the hospital has been treated and released, but is not yet back on duty.

“As soon as the fights broke out our officers do their best to try and stop them, they tried to get in there and stop them,” Juengst said. “I have two officers that suffered injuries to their hands they were minor, they were able to come back to work this week, we have another officer who is still being evaluated.”

The mayor said some people have a misconception about what’s acceptable in his city.

“There’s a lot of social media advertising to come to St. Charles and do this or that, some of it borders on in my opinion actually illegal advertising because it insinuates that you can do things in St. Charles like various smoking and things like that that are not allowed so we’re pretty stringent on that and have to clamp down on that,” Borgmeyer said.

Mayor Borgmeyer said the violence is also affecting merchants on Main Street that do not sell food.

“When I reviewed all the citations that the police department issued, almost 99% of them were between 11:30 or 12 at night and 2 o’clock in the morning, so that’s the behavior that we had to move on and that behavior has resulted in night clubs, letting people out at that time of night, that’s when confrontations and things like that take in place,” Borgmeyer said.

Summary of all 25 violations and points assigned:

Failure to undergo training: 1 point Liquor violations related to the sale, distribution, solicitation, etc.: 2.5 points Health and sanitation violations: 1.5 points Homicide: 3.5 points Weapons violations: 3.5 points Controlled substance violations: 3.5 points Prostitution: 3.5 points Gambling: 3 points Pornography: 3 points Assault offense: 2 points Sexual offenses: 3.5 points Underage alcohol consumption: 2 points Occupancy violations: 2 points Allowing a person to exit the premise with an open container of alcohol: 2 points Permitting or suffering any action or conduct prohibited by city code section 600.120: 3 points License or renewal obtained through false statements: Revocation The licensee didn’t make a complete disclosure of all required information in license application or renewal: 3.5 points Licensee no longer engaged in control or management of the premise: Revocation Licensed premise no longer used for the purposes permitted for the license: Revocation Violates provision of a right-of-way encroachment license: 1 point Sells food or drink in improper area or time frame: 1 point Not allowing access to the premises by a City employee during an investigation: 3 points Anything has occurred which would render the licensed premises ineligible or unsuitable for a license under Chapter 600 provisions of the City Code: 2.5 points Violates Chapter 500 of the City Code, as amended, including the Property Maintenance Code: 2 points All other violations of law or the City Code for which the assessment of points against a liquor license is appropriate: 2 points