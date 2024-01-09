MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – POINTFEST, a large outdoor rock music festival, is coming back to the St. Louis metro in a few months.

This year’s POINTFEST is scheduled for May 18 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Organizers with 105.7 The Point officially announced eight performers for this year’s lineup on Tuesday morning. Bands and artists set to play at the upcoming POINTFEST include:

Bad Omens

Wage War

grandson

Avatar

Sleep Theory

New Years Day

OXYMORRONS

letdown

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Some fans can also take advantage of 105.7 The Point’s presale opportunity from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

Organizers say some “Select Reserved” and “Lawn” seats will be available for $20 with fees.

For more information on this year’s POINTFEST, click here.