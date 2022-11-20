ST. LOUIS – The Polar Express is back with real train trips at St. Louis Union Station.

The real train rides – a St. Louis holiday tradition, are rolling to the North Pole again to tell the magical story of a boy’s search for the real meaning of Christmas.

Trains will depart St. Louis Union Station at 4:30 p.n., 6:00 p.m., and 7:15 p.m. every night during the season. Trains also run at 8:30 p.m. on certain dates. Coach tickets for this St. Louis holiday event begin at $35 and can be purchased online. First Class and premium seats are also available. Prices vary by day, time, and ticket class. Group tickets are available for groups of 10 or more.

Passengers will depart for a round-trip journey to the North Pole led by a cast of talented characters. Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack. Passengers will re-live the magic of the classic story as they are whisked away for a one-hour trip to meet Santa as well

Also happening this holiday season at Union Station, you can check out local author and high school teacher Rachel Browdy’s new book. It is a young adult epic adventure novel inspired by Tolkein, C.S. Lewis, and the great tales of Christmas.

The train rides continue through December 30.