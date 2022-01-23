Police: 1 dead after shooting on Amtrak train in Missouri

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting on an Amtrak train as a 30-year-old man from Independence, Missouri.

Police were called around 9:15 p.m. Friday to the Amtrak station in Independence where they found that Richie T. Aaron Jr. had been shot while the train had been stopped earlier at the Lee’s Summit station.

Sgt. Chris Depue of the Lee’s Summit Police Department says police are looking for the suspect, who was also riding the train and fled in Lee’s Summit.

The Kansas City Star reports that police say people on the train did not immediately recognize that a person had been shot.”

The train traveled north to Independence where life-saving efforts were attempted before Aaron was pronounced dead.