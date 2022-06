ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police said one person was shot at a fast-food restaurant in University City Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened at a White Castle in the 7300 block of Olive Boulevard. University City police said the person who was shot is in stable condition.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the scene and captured footage of a heavy police presence.

Police did not release any further details. FOX 2 will update this story when more information becomes available.