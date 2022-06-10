ST. LOUIS — Police said a 1-year-old child was shot in the head and a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest Friday night in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near Pleasant Street and Lee Avenue in the Fairground neighborhood. Police said the toddler has been transported to the hospital and the man is barely conscious but breathing.

Homicide detectives have been requested, but no further details have been released.