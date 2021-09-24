Police: $10 debt led to fatal shooting on Kansas City street

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

Courtesy: Getty images

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man on a Kansas City street — a shooting investigators say stemmed from a dispute over a $10 debt. Court records show 34-year-old Brandon Johnson was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 63-year-old Ernest Gibson. Officers found Gibson with gunshot wounds around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in his front yard in the Foxtown East neighborhood. Police say witnesses told investigators that Gibson had called Johnson to his home to arrange a drug deal and that the two began arguing, then fighting, over a $10 debt before the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News