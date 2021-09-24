Police: $10 debt led to fatal shooting on Kansas City street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man on a Kansas City street — a shooting investigators say stemmed from a dispute over a $10 debt. Court records show 34-year-old Brandon Johnson was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 63-year-old Ernest Gibson. Officers found Gibson with gunshot wounds around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in his front yard in the Foxtown East neighborhood. Police say witnesses told investigators that Gibson had called Johnson to his home to arrange a drug deal and that the two began arguing, then fighting, over a $10 debt before the shooting.