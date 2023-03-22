FARMINGTON, Mo. – Farmington police have issued an endangered person advisory for 12-year-old Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce.

She’s 5’3, 163 pounds, with blue eyes, and black hair with a red tint. She also has a burn mark on her left wrist.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with “JT” in white letters, and jeans with holes in them. Police say she has a diminished mental capacity.

She was also last seen with her alleged boyfriend, 18-year-old David Jennings. He’s 5’7, 245 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie, shorts, and a baseball cap.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Farmington Police Department at 573- 756-6686 or 911.