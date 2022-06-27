FLORISSANT, Mo. — Police said a 13-year-old driver is the lone survivor of a tragic car crash that killed three kids in Florissant early Monday morning. The youngest victim was 9 years old, while the other two were 13.

The Florissant Police Department said a preliminary investigation revealed that speed was a contributing factor in the crash, which happened in the 100 block of South New Florissant Road around 2 a.m. Monday.

“This is such a tragedy for everyone involved and we offer our sincere condolences to the families of the victims during this difficult time,” the department said in a statement.

Investigators said the car caught fire after crashing into a tree.

Dontezz Maxwell, a golden glove boxing champion, went out jogging to prepare for his next fight when he came across the accident. He said it was a chaotic scene.

“I was jogging down the street and I heard a big boom,” said Maxwell. Then as I got closer, I seen the fire and I thought like someone’s house was on fire. As I got closer, I seen that it was a car that hit a tree.”

Authorities said they attempted life-saving measures, but there was just nothing they could do.

“It’s heartbreaking and our officers responded to do what they could,” said Officer Steve Michael. “They exhausted all life-saving measures to try to get these individuals out of the vehicle but we were unsuccessful. So, that obviously weighs heavy on everyone involved.“

Police said there were four juveniles inside the vehicle. Three were pronounced dead at the scene, while one person was rushed to a hospital.

“I was just real concerned about those kids’. It’s a real sad situation. My prayers go out to the kids and the family,” said Maxwell.

Police have not yet disclosed the identities of the victims but they said all of the victims were young males.