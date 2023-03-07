ST. LOUIS, COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are searching for a missing teen Tuesday.

15-year-old Cloe Schmidt is 5’6, 140 pounds, has blue eyes, and long straight blonde hair. She was last seen on the 3100 block of Brunswick Drive at around 4:30 p.m.

Schmidt has open wounds on her legs and scars on her left arm. She was wearing blue jeans with rips, a beige colored t-shirt with black animals printed on it, and blue and white tennis shoes.

You are urged to call the police if you have any information. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.