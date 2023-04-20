ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Ferguson police need your help to find a missing teenager.

They’ve issued an endangered person advisory for 15-year-old Zoey Phillips. She’s 5’6, 130 pounds, with pink hair, and brown eyes.

Zoey also has scars on her forearms and legs. She was last seen leaving a home on Behle Avenue after threatening to harm herself.

If you have any information, call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100 or 911. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.