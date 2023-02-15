ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Jaylen Greenlee, 17, of north county, was listed as an endangered person by the Missouri Highway Patrol on Wednesday morning.

He was last seen leaving a house on Roderick Drive in Glasgow Village after 10:00 p.m. Police said he damaged some property at his house and made suicidal comments.

Greenlee is 6’2, and about 165 pounds. He was wearing a white mask, orange hooded sweater, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to please call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or 911. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.