ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old from the county’s south side.

They have issued an endangered person advisory for 19-year-old Donald Hedrick III. Police said he was admitted to the hospital for being a danger to himself.

He was last seen exiting the hospital and leaving in a silver sedan. Hedrick is 5’9, and 139 pounds. He was also wearing green scrubs.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 or St. Louis County Police. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.