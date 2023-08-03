ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police issue an endangered person advisory for 19-year-old john Michael Leb.

He is 5’5, 127 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a green hospital gown.

Leb walked away from Mercy South Hospital Wednesday afternoon where he was undergoing a court-ordered psychological evaluation. Police say he has a violent past with suicidal tendencies.

If you have any information about Michael Leb’s whereabouts, please call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or 911.