ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday evening on Interstate 70.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at the Broadway exit.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, told investigators he was approaching the exit when he heard gunshots, saw his window shatter, and felt a pain in his arm.

Police claim the victim drove himself to the 5200 block of Ridge Avenue, where he was then brought to a local hospital. The victim is recovering.

The investigation remains ongoing.