ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Person’s unit are investigating a possible murder-suicide Sunday morning.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a county police spokeswoman, officers were asked to provide a welfare check at an apartment in the 5300 block of Gladstone Place, just before 9 a.m.

Officers arrived at the apartment and found the bodies of an adult man and adult woman. Both had been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police claim the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself. The shooting happened inside the woman’s apartment, Panus said.

Neither person has been identified.