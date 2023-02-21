ST. LOUIS – Two children were held at gunpoint during an attempted robbery near Carondelet Park in south St. Louis.

According to a report filed by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened Sunday around 5:25 p.m. in the 7100 block of Field Avenue, located in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood.

One of the victims, a 10-year-old boy, told police he was outside with his 8-year-old cousin standing near his father’s car when a male and female (ages unknown) approached them.

The male pointed a gun at the children and asked where the keys to the car were located. The 10-year-old told the two suspects the keys were inside a home.

Police claim the two suspects get into a red, 4-door Hyundai Elantra, driven by a third person, and fled.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to cal the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-231-1212. Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.