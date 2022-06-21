LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Police said a man and woman were killed in an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday in Lincoln County, Missouri.

Officers responded to a call for a “suicidal” man at a home in the 300 block of Santa Cruz Drive in Moscow Mills at about 4:40 p.m., according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

When officers arrived, they didn’t hear any sounds of a disturbance. Upon entering the home, they found the man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Police have not yet released their names. Investigators believe a domestic altercation led to the shooting.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and St. Charles County SWAT teams also responded to the scene. Lincoln County detectives and the coroner’s office are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with additional information should call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 636-462-6513.