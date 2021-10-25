Police: 2 killed Sunday in separate shootings in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating the killings of two people in separate shootings.

The shootings happened Sunday night starting at around 9:30 p.m., when officers were called to a gas station near the city’s Citadel neighborhood.

Witnesses reported the victim walked into the gas station, asked for help and then collapsed. Police found him unresponsive in the parking lot.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. Shortly after 11 p.m., police were called to a neighborhood in the far south end of the city for another shooting and found a wounded man who died at the scene.

Police say witnesses indicated a disturbance occurred between the man and others that led to that shooting.