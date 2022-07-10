ST. LOUIS – Another violent weekend on the streets of St. Louis has left two men dead.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man was shot dead around 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of N. Grand, that’s in the Fairground neighborhood.

The victim has not been identified and homicide detectives have not released any information on a possible suspect.

Meanwhile, investigators have disclosed new details on a deadly shooting in south St. Louis.

An unidentified 25-year-old man was found shot inside a home after 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Michigan Avenue, located in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The homeowner was taken into custody and released pending possible charges in the shooting. Police did not discuss the circumstances that led up to the shooting

Anyone with information on either killing is urged to call the city’s Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. If you’d like to remain anonymous and claim a cash reward, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).