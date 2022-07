BRIDGETON, Mo. – Two people were stabbed Monday afternoon at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton.

It’s unclear if the attack occurred inside or outside the facility. Bridgeton police did not indicate if the victims were hospital employees, patients, or visitors.

The two victims are being treated for their injuries. Police have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing news story. FOX 2 will have more information as it becomes available.