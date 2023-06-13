ST. LOUIS – Two women were injured Monday in separate shootings in north St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the first shooting occurred at 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of East Grand Boulevard and North 20th Street, in the College Hill neighborhood.

The 33-year-old victim told police she was sitting in her parked vehicle when a woman approached her and asked for money. The victim said she did not have any money.

The person walked away, but returned moments later and fired a shot at the car. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to her leg and the suspect ran away.

EMS took the victim to a local hospital. She’s listed in stable condition.

The second shooting happened at 7 p.m. at a gas station at the corner of Union and Bircher boulevards, in the Mark Twain neighborhood.

Officers received a call for a shooting and found the victim, a 26-year-old woman, with a gunshot wound to her back. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and is recovering.

Investigators learned the victim and suspected shooter, a 25-year-old woman, got into a fight at the gas station. Afterward, the victim attempted to walk away when the suspect shot her.

Police claim the suspect fled the scene but later turned herself in. No charges have been filed yet.

Both investigations are still ongoing, police said.