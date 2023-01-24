ST. LOUIS – St. Louis authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a young woman who was reported missing earlier this month.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, 23-year-old Marlisha Love went missing on Jan. 6.

Marlisha’s mother told police she last heard from her daughter that day. Marlisha said she was going to a friend’s house.

Caldwell said a friend that was with Marlisha that evening told police that Marlisha asked to be dropped off at the White Castle at Delmar and Kingshighway.

The friend claims Marlisha got into the passenger side of an older model white Chevy Suburban and left.

Marlisha’s mother has not heard from her daughter since and phone calls go directly to voicemail, Caldwell said.

Marlisha Love is described as a Black woman, standing 5’5” tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds, with a brown complexion. She has full sleeve tattoos on her right arm and entire left leg, as well as tattoos of lips on her chest.

Anyone with information on Marlisha’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department or their local law enforcement agency.