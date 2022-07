ST. LOUIS — A 25-year-old man was shot in the thigh Thursday night in south St. Louis, according to police.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of Weil Avenue in the Shrewsbury neighborhood. Police said the victim was conscious and breathing.

No further details have been released as police continue to investigate. FOX 2 will update this story when more information becomes available.