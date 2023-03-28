ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police need help locating a missing 25-year-old that hasn’t been seen since Sunday evening.

Tristan Malik Baumer, was last seen by his mother at a Motel 6 on the 5700 block of Campus Court around 6:00 p.m. According to his family, Baumer is suffering from mental illness.

Baumer is 6’0, 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red and hooded sweatshirt with black sweatpants. Video surveillance showed him walking away from the hotel around 5:49 p.m.

Locals are urged to contact the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000, or 911 if they have any information. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.