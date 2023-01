ST. LOUIS – A 3-year-old boy was rushed to a local hospital after being shot Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Thrush Avenue, located in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

The child’s condition is unknown as of this writing. The circumstances of the shooting have not been disclosed.

