WARRENTON, Mo. – Police need help finding a missing man from Warrenton who could be in danger.

Police say Aron Schmidt was last seen in Warrenton on New Year’s Eve. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, light blue jeans, and no shoes.

Aron is 32 years old, 5’6, and weighs 200 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Warrenton police say anyone with information should call them at

